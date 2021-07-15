Final public meeting held on proposals for Coastal Empire Fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night was the final time the community is able to get an up close look at what could be built on one of the largest properties the City of Savannah owns.

Three proposals are being considered for the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds. The property is in Savannah’s 5th District.

It’s mostly gone unused since the city bought the land in 2016.

WTOC spoke with the developers of the proposals about what they want you to know about the designs.

“What Knott Development is proposing is a community and neighborhood focused development that brings, athletics, community and gathering spaces to this area,” said Frank Knott.

“Our development is very mixed use, so we have an employment center, film and television studio, a lot of housing geared toward elderly housing, we have a rec complex, both outdoor ball fields and indoor and the fourth element is a nature preserve for the wetlands that are there,” said Patrick Shay.

“What we included is a community garden, a community kitchen a community center so what we anticipate is the same training will be utilized while that facility is being built,” said Benjamin Polote.

City council members will be presented with the three proposals at their city council meeting Thursday. Alderwoman Estella Shabazz says they’ll also be able to ask questions about the proposals and hear from developers.

