Georgia sees rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Georgia has risen substantially over the past few weeks, mirroring a national trend that has public health experts worried.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases stood at more than 855 on Tuesday. That’s up from 365 on June 25. Some 676 people were hospitalized with COVID. That’s over 4% of the state’s patient count and up from 423 on June 19.

Both numbers are nowhere near January peaks. But health experts say they show the need for more people to get vaccinated, particularly with the rise of the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

