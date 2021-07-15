Get Outside: Savannah Ogeechee Canal Museum & Nature Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ogeechee Canal Museum & Nature Center is located in extreme western Chatham County, just south of Fort Argyle Road.

The canal was a man-made tributary to the Ogeechee River, serving as a way to transport goods between 1830 and 1890. Cotton, rice, sugarcane and other goods made their way through this canal during the height of local trade in that area.

The canal is now a living museum and National Historic Site, cared for by devoted volunteers. You can view rare plants and an array of local wildlife at the Canal’s Nature Center. The property also has some of the best butterfly-viewing in the state of Georgia.

