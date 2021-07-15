I-16 closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Interstate 16 is closed in both directions in Treutlen County after a truck hit an overpass.

Westbound and eastbound lanes are closed between exit 71-78. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a truck collided with the overpass and caused it to shift.

GDOT shared pictures of the incident on social media.

Districtwide: Emergency Full Closure on I-16 from Exit 71 to Exit 78 in Treutlen County 🚧⚠ - https://mailchi.mp/dot/d3release-emergency-road-closure-on-i-16-from-exit-71-to-exit-07-15-twentyone Posted by Georgia DOT - Southeast on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Eastbound Detour: Take Exit 71 – Turn Right onto Highway 15, through Soperton, Left onto State Route 46, Left onto SR 56, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 78

Westbound Detour : Take Exit 78 - Turn Right onto Highway 221 North, Left onto US 80 West, go through town of Adrian, Left onto SR 15, Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 71

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.