Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some thunderstorms have developed in cities like Statesboro (along the northern part of the bypass) to Sylvania and northern Effingham, with a couple of other small downpours in Bryan and Wayne Counties. They have been quick to pop and slowly fizzle out heading east. As of this writing, the airport was at 89° with increasing clouds; we shall see if we hit 90°, but it feels like 96°!

The rest of the evening, isolated storms may develop west of I-95 and try to drift east into Savannah and Richmond Hill, but most likely will not make it to the islands. Temperatures will be still be near 80° by your 8:32pm sunset.

Daybreak Friday: abundant sunshine for the coast with some clouds potentially along Hwy 301 corridor. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s with afternoon highs at or just above 90°; 20% chance of afternoon storms.

The weekend is looking bright and hot with temperatures reaching and breaching 90 and feels like temperatures reaching 100°; beach temperatures in the upper80s. There’s a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms Saturday, and a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday that may linger past sunset. So briefer window for storms on Saturday, longer window on Sunday.

We’re tracking a cold front approaching from the northwest on Monday, which will pump an abundance of moisture into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. The potential for heavy rain is on the higher side with thunderstorms. Temperatures should reach about 90° despite the 60% chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday and potentially Wednesday as the front may stall near or over our area.

MARINE... As the sea breeze pushes inland this afternoon, winds over the waters will turn from the SSE and increase to around 10 kts. Winds should weaken by 2-3 kts tonight, remaining from the SSE. Seas are forecast to range from 2-3 ft today and tonight.

Rip Currents: Moderate

Stay safe!

JErtle

