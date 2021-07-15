Legislation looking to help Gullah Geechee families keep land

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Gullah Geechee lived on Hilton Head Island long before a bridge gave most people access to the island.

But since the town was opened to the masses decades ago, the Gullah people have slowly lost more and more of their land.

In 2019, the Hilton Head town council set 37 recommendations that would help the Gullah people. Next week, two of those land use rules called “family compound” and “family subdivision,” could take a step closer to reality.

Current rules prevent some of these family-owned lands from being built up, meaning some Gullah families must sell their family land in hopes of finding somewhere else that they can actually build on

“It allows people to be able to use their property. The family compound, family subdivision allows people to just build on that property and live on it, rather than be compelled to sell it because they can’t build on it,” Historic Neighborhoods Preservation Administrator Sheryse DuBose said.

Passing down family land is tradition in these neighborhoods, so selling and losing it is devastating for them and the island.

“Gullah people are tied to the land and once they start to leave that’s the culture of this island that goes with it,” DuBose said.

This legislation would help families keep that precious land, and in turn, the culture strong.

“To get that through town council would be a huge win for the community to be able to do that, and it also works to accomplish those top priority recommendations that were set forth in 2019,” DuBose said.

The second hearing that will determine whether these actions move forward is July 20.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.