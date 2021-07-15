Local high school teams face off in 7 on 7 tournament, lineman challenge

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, 12 high schools from across Southeast Georgia competed at the Glynn County Recreation Complex in a 7-on-7 tournament and lineman challenge hosted by Brunswick High School; something the players were unable to do last year due to COVID.

“It just kind of helps us work on things we’re going to do on Friday night,” said Windsor Forest head football coach Jeb Stewart.

“There’s been no slouches out here today,” added Garrett Grady, Brunswick’s assistant head coach.

Through the heat they battled it out.

“Get a chance to see the kids compete against other schools,” Stewart added. “Kind of gets old going against each other every day, so getting out here to compete and see what the young kids can do.”

With some college scouts looking on, the players got to work across five fields.

“It’s south Georgia football, and that’s some of the best football in the nation,” said Kanaya Charton, a rising senior lineman at Brunswick and Florida State football commit. “Everybody is here to compete, everybody is here to work. We just all want to get better and chase after that ring.”

It was the first time they’ve added in the lineman challenge. They named it for former Brunswick Pirate stand-out Warren McClendon Jr. now a rising redshirt sophomore at Georgia.

With the new name, likeness and image legislation, McClendon was able to put his support behind the camp, boosting the number of eyes on the players.

His dad says he didn’t profit from the camp, and he was unable to attend because he was back in Athens, but wanted to show his support for the community and the team.

“Of course he was willing to do it, you know, just to help the program out,” Warren McClendon Sr. said, after showing his son the turnout via Facetime.

Fittingly, the Pirates won the first challenge named for their alum.

BIG DAY for the Brunswick High Pirates bringing home the hardware🏆🏆! 2021 Gold Coast 7 on 7 Champions & 2021 Gold Coast/Warren McClendon Big Man Challenge Champions! Letssss Goo! 🟦🟨☠️⚓️🏴‍☠️#AllAboutTheFamily #Champions #PiratePride pic.twitter.com/7hTVn0AweI — Brunswick High Football (@BrunswickFB) July 15, 2021

“For him to come back and want to give back to his high school and community, it speaks volumes of his character,” Grady added.

Coaches and players from all the teams agreed: it was good to get back to a normal summer routine heading into the season.

Between the exposure, and competition level, it was a win-win.

Fellow Georgia Bulldog and Savannah-native Nolan Smith is getting in on the camp action too- he’s set to host his own camp Saturday here in the Hostess City.

I’m so excited to announce that I will be hosting a kids football camp in Savannah, GA on July 17th! Y’all make sure to show out & let’s put in some work 🤘🏽 link to register in bio #pupsdayout pic.twitter.com/pbjNyh9jp1 — Nolan Smith II (@SmithNoland2) July 4, 2021

