Police identify River Street shooting suspect; victim was arrested

J.T. DeLoach
J.T. DeLoach(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting on River Street on July 5.

Police are looking for 17-year-old J.T DeLoach. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

Rasheen Adkins, 18, was injured in the shooting.

Officers say an investigation determined there was a conflict between DeLoach and Adkins and shots were fired.

Detectives also determined Adkins had an active warrant for aggravated assault from a different case. Police say he was booked into the Chatham County jail after being released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on DeLoach’s whereabouts should contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

