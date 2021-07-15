Sky Cams
Savannah lawyer announces his bid for Congress in Ga.’s First District

Wade Herring
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah lawyer has announced his bid for Congress in Georgia’s First District.

Democrat Wade Herring, Lawyer and Community Leader, announced his campaign for Congress in Georgia’s First Congressional District on Thursday.

Herring is an attorney at the HunterMaclean law firm.

“The January 6th Insurrection showed us that our Country is more divided than ever -- we are being torn apart by lies and divisiveness. Not only that, but time and time again, it seems that our current Representative is more focused on politics than putting our families, and our District, first. I’m running for Congress to solve these problems,” said Herring.

In the first month as a campaign, Wade Herring has raised $113,775.

“We’re thankful for the support that we’ve received from so many people. It’s clear that many people agree with our message. We need politicians that want to work with each other, not against each other. We need more Representatives who want to focus on family issues and put our District ahead of politics,” said Herring.

Herring grew up in Macon, Georgia. He has worked with the law firm of HunterMaclean since 1985. Herring has served as president of the Savannah Bar Association, chair of the trustees at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, and board member of Georgia Appleseed.

Herring is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Georgia School of Law. He lives in Savannah with his wife Susan of 39 years. Wade and Susan are the parents of two children, a son who is a lawyer in Atlanta, and a daughter who is a doctor in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

For additional information about Wade Herring and his campaign platform, go to his campaign website.

