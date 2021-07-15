Sky Cams
Savannah Police Department holds community day

The Savannah Police Department held a community event on Thursday.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department held a community event on Thursday.

SPD officers were there to get to know members of the community better as well as hand out school supplies ahead of the first day of school.

One Lieutenant said the event is important for his officers to connect with the community.

“It’s big and important for us to do this to show the community that we are apart of the community as well. we want to build a better relationship with the community and this is just one way to show them that we are apart of the community just like they are,” said Lt. Michael McPhaul.

Officers also handed out pizza, played yard games, and helped kids understand more about their job.

