SC reports 4th consecutive weekly increase in first-time unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - As South Carolina unemployment officials insist tens of thousands of jobs are waiting to be filled, the state reported its fourth consecutive increase in initial unemployment claims.

For the week ending Saturday, the state received more than 2,490 initial claims. That’s an increase of more than 300 over the previous week’s 2,173. It is the second week in a row that claims surpassed the 2,000 mark.

The state had been on a seven-week trend of declining numbers until the week ending June 26.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the end to federal benefits at the end of June, a move he hoped would get more people back to work in the wake of a labor shortage.

Greenville County had the highest number of claims last week with 263.

“South Carolina’s businesses have borne the brunt of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those businesses that have survived – both large and small, and including those in the hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors – now face an unprecedented labor shortage,” McMaster wrote in May.

The governor’s move was praised by both of the state’s Republican senators.

Sen. Tim Scott called the action “the right move to get folks back to work and get our economy moving.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the federal unemployment benefit made it “almost impossible” for businesses in the service industry to maintain their workforce.

Among Lowcountry Counties, Berkeley County had the highest number of first-time claims with 136, followed by Charleston at 98.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $9.4 million in state and federal benefits.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020, the state paid out a total of nearly $6.5 billion in state and federal benefits.

The state’s most recent unemployment rate, for the month of May, stood at 4.6%.

Initial claims represent the first application a claimant completes for unemployment benefits. The state’s Department of Employment and Workforce uses that measurement to differentiate between continued claims, which come from those who have remained unemployed over a period of time.

