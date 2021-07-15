Sky Cams
School supply drive being held at YMCA in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The YMCA in Statesboro is bringing a helping hand to youngsters headed back to school.

Organizers of a supply drive say some kids can only wish for the basic supplies they need to start back to school.

Bags and boxes show what people have already donated since the drive started at the end of June. Dorsey Baldwin, from the Statesboro YMCA, says a new school year comes as many families still struggle from shutdowns during the pandemic.

“When we organized this, it was based on the need we saw in the community and we wanted to help people out,” Baldwin said.

She says those families may be struggling to get school clothes and shoes for students. They are asking people donate backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, and other basic supplies to help students get the year started.

“I hear from so many teachers who go into their pockets to buy supplies because the kids can’t afford them. So, if we can help the teachers and the students, why not,” she said. She says they’re the basic items you’ll find on almost every school’s supply list.

You have until next Friday to bring supplies by here or visit their Amazon wish list and order there.

