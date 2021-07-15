Sen. Scott holds hearing on Americans’ retirement security

WASHINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Junior US Senator Tim Scott will hold a federal hearing to investigate the current state of Americans’ retirement security.

Scott will join other members of the “Senate Special Committee on Aging” to discuss the state of retirement saving for all Americans.

The hearing will be titled the “Building Wealth and Fostering Independence: Creating Opportunities to Save.”

Following remarks from Scott, a Republican and Committee Chairman Bob Casey, a Democrat, four people will discuss the challenges and opportunities they experienced when it comes to saving for retirement.

The hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and it will explore the state of retirement savings for all Americans, including those with disabilities and communities of color.

Scott’s office says a Mount Pleasant man will be speaking on the witness panel. Iacofano’s Catering Owner John Lacofano is speaking on the witness panel.

Due to the limited access to the Capitol complex, Scott’s office says members of the public will only be able to view the hearing live on the committee’s website.

