Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Sen. Scott holds hearing on Americans’ retirement security

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Junior US Senator Tim Scott will hold a federal hearing to investigate the current state of Americans’ retirement security.

Scott will join other members of the “Senate Special Committee on Aging” to discuss the state of retirement saving for all Americans.

The hearing will be titled the “Building Wealth and Fostering Independence: Creating Opportunities to Save.”

Following remarks from Scott, a Republican and Committee Chairman Bob Casey, a Democrat, four people will discuss the challenges and opportunities they experienced when it comes to saving for retirement.

The hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and it will explore the state of retirement savings for all Americans, including those with disabilities and communities of color.

Scott’s office says a Mount Pleasant man will be speaking on the witness panel. Iacofano’s Catering Owner John Lacofano is speaking on the witness panel.

Due to the limited access to the Capitol complex, Scott’s office says members of the public will only be able to view the hearing live on the committee’s website.

The live broadcast can be viewed on the committee’s official website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to possible drowning on Tybee Island
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
Savannah Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a...
Savannah Police looking to identify person of interest after vehicle stolen at gas station
Upcoming concert schedule released for new Savannah music venue
Police working to identify group of thieves targeting elderly people in different cities, towns

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) talks about infrastructure reform and other legislative issues...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
Florida manatee deaths reach record highs in the first half of 2021.
Rehabbed mama manatee and her calf set free in Florida river