THURSDAY | Seasonably hot with fewer pop-up thunderstorms!

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild, humid start to Wednesday with Savannah Metro temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Beaches are closer to 80° this morning! It’s a mostly dry morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. More isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast to start popping up as early as 11 a.m., or so, and will linger into the early evening hours; mainly west of I-95 today.

Temperatures slide back through the 80s this evening and bottom-out in the low to mid-70s Thursday morning with only spotty early-day rain expected. Wednesday, like today, features an afternoon chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms with temperatures topping-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This week will be hotter and drier as a a whole with only very spotty rain and temperatures in the mid-90s each afternoon heading into late-week and the weekend.

The hottest weather is forecast to occur Saturday, when a few spots could get hotter than 96° inland.

Have a great Thursday,

Cutter

WEDNESDAY | A seasonably hot summer day!