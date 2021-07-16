Sky Cams
Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CNN) – Atlanta Police are warning drivers about a possible scam, involving scooter riders.

The department reports an increase of incidents where a scooter rider bumps your car from behind and then fakes an injury to get you to come to check on them.

While you’re out of the car, someone else hops into your driver’s seat and drives away.

Police are telling drivers to stay in their cars, lock their doors if they feel unsafe and call 911 immediately.

They can assess the damage or check on the condition of the scooter rider when they arrive.

Police said most accidents are real, but drivers should be on the lookout for bump-and-carjack scams like these.

