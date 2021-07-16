Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Beaufort deputies search for missing 15-year-old

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since July 9.

Lawrence Deaver, 15, of Burton, who was last seen by family leaving his home on Hosea Road in Burton.

Deaver has been in contact with others since he has gone missing and deputies say Deaver has expressed that he is okay, but refuses to return home.

Deaver is 5′10″ tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, deputies say.

The missing boy may still be in the Burton area.

The BCSO says anyone who has information on Deaver’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-16 remains closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass
J.T. DeLoach
Police arrest River Street shooting suspect; victim also arrested
Emanuel Co. woman sentenced for defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
Kareem Harris
Man wanted for aggravated assault in connection to Ellis Square shooting

Latest News

I-16 remains closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass
The Chatham County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the FY22 budget Friday morning.
Chatham County commission approves 2022 budget
FILE - In this image made from video, Travis McMichael, left, and Greg McMichael listen to a...
Defense wants ‘no press’ for part of Arbery jury selection
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's...
Nikki Haley endorses Sen. Tim Scott in his re-election bid