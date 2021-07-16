Bluffton Police Department Chief meets with oversight committee

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - We’re learning more about what’s happening inside Bluffton’s police department.

The Bluffton Police Chief met with a citizen oversight committee. A big topic of discussion was recent officer resignations.

One committee member says several officers quit the Bluffton Police Department to work for a neighboring department.

“Please don’t take it the wrong way that I am coming down, because I don’t work here everyday. So I don’t know the day in and day out operational what the officers are experience, what the work culture is like, what the environment is, however I do have some concerns about the large amount of turn over we have in those few short months,” said member of the Citizen Oversight Committee Jennifer Morrow.

“It’s not uncommon for folks to leave and folks to enter a police department when you get a change of command when you get a new chief. One thing that’s amazing about South Carolina is your retirement follows you anywhere. I can be here today and somewhere else tomorrow and my retirement goes with me. It’s a statewide retirement. That makes it amazingly easy for me to change jobs as a law enforcement officer,” said Chief Stephanie Price.

WTOC has filed an open records request to the Bluffton Police Department to get a copy of all letters, emails and any complaints from officers and the community related to the turnover. We have not gotten a response yet. As soon as we do, we will pass that information on to you.

