Bricks from old Jenkins High given to those who want a piece of the past

(WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a unique celebration Friday at Jenkins High School as they looked forward to their new building while holding on to pieces of its past.

The brick-by-brick celebration offered those who may have taught, gone to, or just admired the old high school a chance to have something to remember it.

In total, they set aside 1,000 bricks from the old Jenkins High School to be handed out during a drive through ceremony.

Although a simple brick may not mean a lot to some, for those who once walked the halls of Jenkins, it is a connection to part of themselves.

“Of course, Hershel V Jenkins, who the school is named after, is a big proponent of community and giving back to community and that’s the nature of Jenkins High School is that we have a strong community base. So, having a part of their school and being able to display that somewhere in their house and relish on old memories and tell their kids, and grandkids the stories is exciting,” Jenkins High School Principal Heather Handy said.

As for the new 242,000 square foot Jenkins High School, they plan to have it open in August of this year just in time for the start of school.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

