Bulloch Co. emergency leaders cautiously concerned with rise in COVID cases

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases has some people cautiously concerned.

Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say they’re seeing an uptick in new cases just like many other counties and the state of Georgia as a whole.

Bulloch County’s public safety director says it could be from more people gathering and traveling for July 4, it could be from some restrictions being lifted, or a new strain of the virus getting into the population.

Whatever the reason, they have noticed the increase.

“We had 11 new cases yesterday. Over the past five days, we have had 20 rapid antigen tests that were positive. That is the first double-digit period we’ve had in quite a while,” Ted Wynn said.

While the numbers pale compared to last July, Wynn said no one wants to see anything near those spikes and says the more people get vaccinated the sooner this uptick turns down.

Wynn said he is urging people to get vaccinated, no matter what brand they choose. He said that could be the difference in these numbers dropping back down or the beginning of a steep climb.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.