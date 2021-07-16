Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bulloch Co. emergency leaders cautiously concerned with rise in COVID cases

(Gray Television)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases has some people cautiously concerned.

Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say they’re seeing an uptick in new cases just like many other counties and the state of Georgia as a whole.

Bulloch County’s public safety director says it could be from more people gathering and traveling for July 4, it could be from some restrictions being lifted, or a new strain of the virus getting into the population.

Whatever the reason, they have noticed the increase.

“We had 11 new cases yesterday. Over the past five days, we have had 20 rapid antigen tests that were positive. That is the first double-digit period we’ve had in quite a while,” Ted Wynn said.

While the numbers pale compared to last July, Wynn said no one wants to see anything near those spikes and says the more people get vaccinated the sooner this uptick turns down.

Wynn said he is urging people to get vaccinated, no matter what brand they choose. He said that could be the difference in these numbers dropping back down or the beginning of a steep climb.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-16 remains closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass
J.T. DeLoach
Police arrest River Street shooting suspect; victim also arrested
Emanuel Co. woman sentenced for defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
Kareem Harris
Man wanted for aggravated assault in connection to Ellis Square shooting

Latest News

While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
When South Carolina public schools open their doors to students and teachers in a matter of...
Uptick in cases concerns DHEC leader ahead of the school year
DHEC prepping guidelines for SC schools returning to in-person learning
DHEC prepping guidelines for SC schools returning to in-person learning
Chatham County’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Index is back in the red
Chatham County’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Index is back in the red