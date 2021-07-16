Chatham County commission to discuss, hope to approve 2022 budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Chatham County services might be impacted since the county commission did not approve their 2022 budget on time.

On Friday, July 16, the Board of Commissioners will meet to try to approve that budget and prevent any additional impacts.

Chairman Chester Ellis says he is expecting the proposed 2022 budget to get approved Friday morning but because of the delay, he will immediately be asking the commission to take action after a gap in services.

Chairman Ellis said he could not go into details about what services were impacted, but says it is critical they get approval Friday so they can address it.

A budget wasn’t approved last month as some commissioners’ questions went unanswered.

“What we did was we had them submit their questions and we answered all of the concerns that were in the questions, so I do not foresee any delays now in approving the budget,” said Chairman Chester Ellis, Chatham County Board.

This is the first time the commission missed their deadline in nearly two decades, but Ellis says, at this point, he does not expect any further delays.

Their meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. WTOC will report on any new developments.

