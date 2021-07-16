Jamie’s Weekend Forecast 7-16-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s FriYAY and most of us have warmed to 90° this afternoon except for the immediate coast. I’ve seen one heavy downpour in Pembroke this afternoon with no thunder nor lightning, so we’ll keep that spotty shower in the forecast right up until sunset, which is 8:32pm. Sunset temps in the mid to low 80s.

Daybreak Saturday 73 mostly sunny skies quickly warming to the upper 80s by 11am with an afternoon high of 92° and a feels like temperature of 100°. The same brief spotty downpour is forecast at 20% in the mid to late afternoon along I-95 and west.

Sunday: 92/73 with mostly sunny skies until about 3-4pm when more persistent showers and storms will dot the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. I think the beaches will remain mostly dry with upper 80s, but it could pour for an hour or more inland instead the brief downpour and that’ll be possible past sunset. Rain chances 30%.

We start Monday mostly dry and warm, then clouds increase ahead of a cold front. The atmosphere will be soggy and rain coverage will be more widespread, high temperartures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s.

The cold front will stall and those rain chances will remain through Monday night, Tuesday and most likely Wednedsday.

This will increase rain/thunderstorm chances Monday night through Tuesday. The front should then move further offshore by midweek, followed by somewhat drier air and a return to a more typical summer pattern

MARINE: winds SSE 10-15 kts Seas 2-3 feet....

Rip Currents: Moderate risk of rip currents at all beaches. Conditions will remain similar across the GA and SC beaches for Saturday, rip risk will remain elevated.

