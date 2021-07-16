Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Lowcountry businesses hopeful as Beaufort Water Festival returns

*
*(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - After being canceled last year, the Beaufort Water Festival is finally back.

While that is exciting for the city and its people, it could prove even more vital for local businesses.

The arts and crafts vendors are already set up and they’re ready to get back to business after having to sit out last year. There will be booths open every day of the festival but not all of the same businesses will be here every day.

The ones we talked to Friday say they are stocked up and ready to sell.

“I’ve been working for the last four weeks stocking up. You don’t know what everybody’s going to want, it’s hard to read exactly what everybody’s going to want. Like I said we like to do a lot of custom stuff too, so if it’s somebody comes in and doesn’t like what they like and they want this different, it’s not a problem,” Finch Sign and Metal Work Design owner Charlie Finch said.

For some, the festival means the ability to stay in business.

“Every day is a different day for a business down here on Bay Street, so this opportunity to be here at the waterfront for the 10 days will be great for my business to keep the doors open because I know I’m going to sell out so I’m just really excited. That will help my business stay open, so all the support is huge for me I’m super excited,” Legacy Art Gallery owner Lisa Rivers said.

Rivers said every month there’s a time when she’s not sure if her business will survive, but this month that won’t be the case.

Please click here for a full schedule of events for the Beaufort Water Festival.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-16 remains closed in Treutlen Co. after truck hits overpass
J.T. DeLoach
Police arrest River Street shooting suspect; victim also arrested
Emanuel Co. woman sentenced for defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
Kareem Harris
Man wanted for aggravated assault in connection to Ellis Square shooting

Latest News

Bulloch Co. emergency leaders cautiously concerned with rise in COVID cases
Lawrence Deaver has been missing since July 9, deputies say.
Beaufort deputies search for missing 15-year-old
Overpass demolished overnight; I-16 still closed in Treutlen Co.
The Chatham County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the FY22 budget Friday morning.
Chatham County commission approves 2022 budget