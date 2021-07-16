Lowcountry businesses hopeful as Beaufort Water Festival returns

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - After being canceled last year, the Beaufort Water Festival is finally back.

While that is exciting for the city and its people, it could prove even more vital for local businesses.

The arts and crafts vendors are already set up and they’re ready to get back to business after having to sit out last year. There will be booths open every day of the festival but not all of the same businesses will be here every day.

The ones we talked to Friday say they are stocked up and ready to sell.

“I’ve been working for the last four weeks stocking up. You don’t know what everybody’s going to want, it’s hard to read exactly what everybody’s going to want. Like I said we like to do a lot of custom stuff too, so if it’s somebody comes in and doesn’t like what they like and they want this different, it’s not a problem,” Finch Sign and Metal Work Design owner Charlie Finch said.

For some, the festival means the ability to stay in business.

“Every day is a different day for a business down here on Bay Street, so this opportunity to be here at the waterfront for the 10 days will be great for my business to keep the doors open because I know I’m going to sell out so I’m just really excited. That will help my business stay open, so all the support is huge for me I’m super excited,” Legacy Art Gallery owner Lisa Rivers said.

Rivers said every month there’s a time when she’s not sure if her business will survive, but this month that won’t be the case.

