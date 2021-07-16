Mostly dry heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be a light southerly breeze bringing in slight relief this afternoon, but it will still be uncomfortable outside.

Temperatures top out near 90 degrees with heat index values in the upper 90s during the afternoon. An isolated shower or two will be possible, but most of us will be dry. Other than still being warm, the weather looks good for outdoor evening plans!

Tybee Tides: 0.5′ 7:32AM I 7.4′ 1:47PM I 1.2′ 8:06PM

A similar weather pattern sticks around this weekend with morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. If you have beach or other outdoor plans, make sure you are wearing sunscreen and hydrating! Be careful if you are getting into the water, there is also a moderate risk of rip currents.

Early next week a weak front will sink south over the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. This will increase our rain chances beginning on Monday into the middle of the week. A more-typical summertime weather pattern settles in for the second half of this coming work week.

Tropics: We have been watching a weak non-tropical low south of Newfoundland, but it is no longer is outlooked for potential development by the National Hurricane Center. Otherwise, Saharan dust is moving off the coast of Africa and will move across the Atlantic next week. This will temporarily suppress tropical development, but stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

