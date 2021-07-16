Ribbon cutting held for Mohawk Lake Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new park has officially opened in Savannah.

A ribbon cutting for Mohawk Lake Park was held Friday. The park is on the southside of the city on Mohawk Street.

It has a new walking and jogging trail, two dog parks, a playground and more.

The city broke ground on the project back in 2019.

City leaders were there as it opened, including 6th District Alderman Kurtis Purtee and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

“We’ve got more going on here with this project here. More going on with the park, the lake. You’ll see more projects come in the future. This is just the completion of the first phase of this park. So stay tuned for more on what’s coming next,” said Alderman Purtee.

“We know our southside residents have already loved Mohawk Lake for fishing and kayaking. And new park amenities make this place even more special for people to enjoy,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The more than $1.2 million project was funded by SPLOST money.

