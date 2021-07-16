Savannah City Council nearing decision on future of Coastal Empire Fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s City Council is getting closer to determining the future of the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds. Council members held a two-hour public workshop Thursday so each developer could propose their plans and answer questions or concerns from representatives of the 5th District.

District 5 has been waiting years for the City to get to where we are now. Residents have been speaking loudly on this topic, but Council members have to. They did not take it easy on developers when it came to making sure their plans were in the best interest of the community.

Three developers, two hours and plenty of questions from city council members. That’s how Thursday’s workshop on the Fairgrounds went. Developers spent time trying to tackle a wide range of issues pressing residents of District 5.

From gentrification...

“There’s no reason why the apartments or any of the housing that would be developed on the Fairgrounds site to generate gentrification,” said Jesse Wiles with Savannah Bridge Development Team.

Poverty...

“Savannah’s poverty rate is 22 percent. And the poverty rate for the Fairground community as stated in a memorandum by City Manager Michael Brown, is 36.6 percent. It’s way past time to strategically tackle this within our city,” said Reverend Thurmond Tilman with P3 Joint Venture Group.

And food insecurity...

“We recognize food deserts and food insecurities are real challenges for this area. we are more than happy to entertain opportunities to bring in grocery stores to this area. the reality is there are challenges due to the geographic constraints of the railroad that cuts off half of a potential service area for a grocery store,” said Denise Grabowski with the Knott Development Team.

The Savannah Bridge Development Team, the Knott Development Team and the P3 Joint Venture Group made their pitch for how they positively transform the community and build trust with the residents of the 5th District. And after years of trying to get something built on this land, the Mayor says it seems like the time is finally here to move forward.

“It’s still a long process, but we are closer to it than we’ve ever been,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says they are listening and transparency is at the center of what they are trying to do.

“What you see is a council that really wants to hear from residents and so this is an opportunity for us to be able to do that,” said Mayor Johnson.

The Mayor says hopefully in the next few weeks the City Manager will have the technical and financial analysis completed for each proposal, then a recommendation will be issued to council for them to make the final vote.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.