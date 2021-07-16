Sky Cams
Teen dedicating run in honor of fallen heroes

(Running 4 Heroes)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old boy is traveling from Florida to Forsyth Park to run a mile in honor of fallen heroes throughout the Chatham County area.

His name is Zechariah Cartledge and his non-profit “Running 4 Heroes” is hosting a run at 7 p.m. He began dedicating runs to fallen first responders at the age of 10.

Now, he continues to dedicate a 1-mile run every time a first responder is killed in the line of duty and raises money to help first responders and their families.

