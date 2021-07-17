Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Emanuel Co. woman sentenced for defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Police defend withholding details in South Carolina killings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Friday COVID-19 case numbers in Savannah are trending in the...
‘This is the notice’: Mayor Johnson not ruling out new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise in Chatham Co.

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire cancels bike ride, prompts evacuations
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs