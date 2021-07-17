Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Christmas in July held to benefit Greenbriar Children’s Center

Christmas came early for residents at the Greenbriar Children’s Center.
Christmas came early for residents at the Greenbriar Children’s Center.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas came early for residents at the Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Members of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association helped deck the halls at Greenbriar and brought donations to support its mission of helping children and families.

Like last year, this year’s event was held in a drive-by format.

The Children’s’ Center offers important services to children and families in need in Savannah and accepts money donations and items that help keep crucial programs running.

“Some of them include paper towels, all kinds of paper products. Those are items that we have to replenish very often. Serving the amount of children we serve in our emergency shelter, our child care centers as well as our family preservation program. These items we have to replenish very often. There can be bed linen and different types of we distribute to families and children in our emergency shelter,” said Gena Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Also Friday, Greenbriar launched its first ever online Day of Giving. Anyone who donated online Friday had their gifts matched, up to $100 per hour.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass demolished overnight; westbound lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
J.T. DeLoach
Police arrest River Street shooting suspect; victim also arrested
Emanuel Co. woman sentenced for defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Three defendants in Crocker case in court for status hearing

Latest News

Teen dedicating run in honor of fallen heroes
A new park has officially opened in Savannah.
Ribbon cutting held for Mohawk Lake Park
Bricks from old Jenkins High given to those who want a piece of the past
The Savannah Police Department held a community event on Thursday.
Savannah Police Department holding community day events