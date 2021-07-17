Christmas in July held to benefit Greenbriar Children’s Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas came early for residents at the Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Members of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association helped deck the halls at Greenbriar and brought donations to support its mission of helping children and families.

Like last year, this year’s event was held in a drive-by format.

The Children’s’ Center offers important services to children and families in need in Savannah and accepts money donations and items that help keep crucial programs running.

“Some of them include paper towels, all kinds of paper products. Those are items that we have to replenish very often. Serving the amount of children we serve in our emergency shelter, our child care centers as well as our family preservation program. These items we have to replenish very often. There can be bed linen and different types of we distribute to families and children in our emergency shelter,” said Gena Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Also Friday, Greenbriar launched its first ever online Day of Giving. Anyone who donated online Friday had their gifts matched, up to $100 per hour.

