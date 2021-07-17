Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway; one lane closed to traffic

SAVANNAH., Ga. (WTOC) - One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway is closed after a dump truck struck the beam of an overpass at Veterans Parkway and Buckhalter Road, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

CCPD tells WTOC the dump truck was carrying dirt mixed with concrete and pieces of wood. Now, some of that load is in the road.

Police say the driver has minor injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

Police also say there seems to be no major structural damage to the overpass but continue to evaluate it.

