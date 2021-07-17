Inland evening storms continue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated downpours that developed this afternoon linger into the evening.

These showers and storms have been producing lightning and heavy rain, leading to temporary street flooding for some of our communities. These storms are slowly progressing inland, with the capability to also produce brief damaging wind. If you have evening plans, give yourself extra time to get where you are going on the damp roads.

If you are outside and hear thunder, make sure you get inside! These showers and storms hang out this evening, but they will weaken after sunset and diminish closer to midnight.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.2′ 9:23AM I 7.8′ 3:41PM I 0.9′ 10:16PM

Sunday morning starts out muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. We’ll war to the 80s by midmorning with afternoon highs topping out near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop once again after lunchtime.

These storms will have the capability to produce heavy rain, lightning and brief gusty wind. Rain chances peak from midafternoon into the early evening. A strong to severe storm will be possible.

We’ll watch a weak front approach as we start off the work week. This will increase our rain chances and flooding potential on Monday and Tuesday. The increased rain chance will help hold afternoon highs down into the upper 80s.The overall severe threat is low for the beginning of the week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible once again Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll go back to seeing isolated afternoon showers and storms to close out the work week with afternoon highs back in the lower 90s.

Tropics: There are no current areas of concern across the Atlantic basin. Saharan dust will continue its trek across the Atlantic from the western coast of Africa. This drier air aloft will assist in hampering tropical development, at least through the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates!

