Quinn’s camps allow high schoolers to compete for scholarship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State Head Football Coach Shawn Quinn held his third and final Friday Night Lights camp of the summer with about 125 players, mostly from our area, attending.

The students were able to come out and compete through drills, 1-on-1′s, and some 7-on-7 play to try and earn a scholarship, as the Tigers coaching staff was on hand to evaluate.

Quinn said about 20 players on his current roster were found through camps like these, and after a year of virtual recruitment, he was happy to be able to meet the prospects face to face once again.

“There’s an old saying, ‘seeing is believing’, and getting to see the guys in person, and look them in the eye, shake their hand, meet them- you get to see how big somebody is, how well they move, what they’re like personality-wise, and they also meet us. You know, you can zoom so much, but at some point, you’ve got to see people in person,” Quinn said. “It’s been an awesome turn out. We’ve had a ton of campers, we’re probably at 700 we’ve had in our camp, so we’re excited for all the different players we’ve been able to get here and evaluate and offer.”

Around 120 players and counting on hand for @CoachShawnQuinn’s Friday Night Lights camp- where they can come compete & try to earn a scholarship. More at 6 and 11 on @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/lY8VMG8Pzi — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) July 16, 2021

Quinn and the Tigers begin their 2021 campaign on September 4 at Valdosta State. Kickoff is set for 7:00 P.M.

