Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Quinn’s camps allow high schoolers to compete for scholarship

Savannah State Head Football Coach Shawn Quinn held his third and final Friday Night Lights camp of the summer with about 125 players, mostly from our area, attending.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State Head Football Coach Shawn Quinn held his third and final Friday Night Lights camp of the summer with about 125 players, mostly from our area, attending.

The students were able to come out and compete through drills, 1-on-1′s, and some 7-on-7 play to try and earn a scholarship, as the Tigers coaching staff was on hand to evaluate.

Quinn said about 20 players on his current roster were found through camps like these, and after a year of virtual recruitment, he was happy to be able to meet the prospects face to face once again.

“There’s an old saying, ‘seeing is believing’, and getting to see the guys in person, and look them in the eye, shake their hand, meet them- you get to see how big somebody is, how well they move, what they’re like personality-wise, and they also meet us. You know, you can zoom so much, but at some point, you’ve got to see people in person,” Quinn said. “It’s been an awesome turn out. We’ve had a ton of campers, we’re probably at 700 we’ve had in our camp, so we’re excited for all the different players we’ve been able to get here and evaluate and offer.”

Quinn and the Tigers begin their 2021 campaign on September 4 at Valdosta State. Kickoff is set for 7:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
J.T. DeLoach
Police arrest River Street shooting suspect; victim also arrested
Emanuel Co. woman sentenced for defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Three defendants in Crocker case in court for status hearing

Latest News

Football recruiting camp at Savannah State
Football recruiting camp at Savannah State
Local high school teams face off in 7 on 7 tournament, lineman challenge
Local high school teams face off in 7 on 7 tournament, lineman challenge
Brunswick High School football offensive line
Local high school teams face off in 7 on 7 tournament, lineman challenge
Olympic flame arrived in Savannah 25 years ago
Olympic flame arrived in Savannah 25 years ago