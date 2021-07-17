Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Recovery efforts underway after tree falls through Liberty Co. trailer

A Liberty County man is trying to save his trailer after a damaging storm caused a tree to fall...
A Liberty County man is trying to save his trailer after a damaging storm caused a tree to fall through his living room.(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County man is trying to save his trailer after a damaging storm caused a tree to fall through his living room.

The homeowner Michael McFadden, says this trailer withstood Hurricane Matthew back in 2016. A street sign blew into his yard and he keeps it as proof. Today, he says he’s still processing how this storm could make him lose everything in seconds.

“It was terrifying to say the least,” said McFadden. “I’m laughing about it now, but it was not funny.”

The past several days haven’t been easy for Michael. He says there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“I got a long way to go.”

McFadden credits his neighbor for taking him in after the storm and helping fund recovery efforts. He has no insurance and says without the compassion of the community, he doesn’t know where he would be.

“I received about $1,100 dollars in donations from people who don’t know me or know anything about me. I appreciate everything everyone’s doing for me. I really do.”

He gets up everyday, still trying to pick up the pieces.

“I have no choice. I have no place else to go.”

For now, he says he will keep pushing and holding onto hope that not all is lost.

“It’s just gonna take some time and money and patience.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass demolished overnight; westbound lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
J.T. DeLoach
Police arrest River Street shooting suspect; victim also arrested
Emanuel Co. woman sentenced for defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief
Members of Savannah's Asbury Memorial Church support the LGBTQ community.
Savannah churches merge after break with United Methodist Church over LGBTQ rights
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Three defendants in Crocker case in court for status hearing

Latest News

Christmas came early for residents at the Greenbriar Children’s Center.
Christmas in July held to benefit Greenbriar Children’s Center
‘This is the notice’: Mayor Johnson not ruling out new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise in...
‘This is the notice’: Mayor Johnson not ruling out new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise in Chatham Co.
Ribbon cutting held for Mohawk Lake Park
Ribbon cutting held for Mohawk Lake Park
Bulloch Co. emergency leaders cautiously concerned with rise in COVID cases
Bulloch Co. emergency leaders cautiously concerned with rise in COVID cases