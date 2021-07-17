Recovery efforts underway after tree falls through Liberty Co. trailer

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County man is trying to save his trailer after a damaging storm caused a tree to fall through his living room.

The homeowner Michael McFadden, says this trailer withstood Hurricane Matthew back in 2016. A street sign blew into his yard and he keeps it as proof. Today, he says he’s still processing how this storm could make him lose everything in seconds.

“It was terrifying to say the least,” said McFadden. “I’m laughing about it now, but it was not funny.”

The past several days haven’t been easy for Michael. He says there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“I got a long way to go.”

McFadden credits his neighbor for taking him in after the storm and helping fund recovery efforts. He has no insurance and says without the compassion of the community, he doesn’t know where he would be.

“I received about $1,100 dollars in donations from people who don’t know me or know anything about me. I appreciate everything everyone’s doing for me. I really do.”

He gets up everyday, still trying to pick up the pieces.

“I have no choice. I have no place else to go.”

For now, he says he will keep pushing and holding onto hope that not all is lost.

“It’s just gonna take some time and money and patience.”

