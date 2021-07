SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Melinda Jackson was last seen at 5 a.m. on Thursday in the 2200 block of E 39th Street. She is 5′9″ and weighs 320 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress and her hair in braids.

Anyone with information should call 911.

