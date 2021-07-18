Sky Cams
4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three teens and a 12-year-old were among six people shot outside a party.

News outlets report someone opened fire from an SUV late Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Two girls aged 13 and 14 were shot in the lower back. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the lower back and grazed on her head.

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in the lower back.

A 25-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was treated and released.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

