DHEC grant to support training program for environmental educators

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a statewide education program.(Live 5 News)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a statewide education program.

Officials with DHEC say they’ve giving a one-time $23,000 grant to help sponsor the Palmetto Environmental Education Certification program, which trains and informs school educators about environmental issues in South Carolina.

It’s called the ‘Champions of the Environment’ grant.

They say the money will help PEEC have the staff and resources to provide two-year training programs for kindergarten-12th grade educators.

DHEC says the programs build a community of educators across the state who have an increased understanding of environmental science and methods for teaching environmental topics to younger generations.

“This funding will help empower and train educators across the state to engage students in environmental action and awareness,” says Amanda Ley, DHEC’s coordinator for the Champions program. “We’re investing in our students now so they can become our state’s future environmental protectors.”

Click here to learn more about the PEEC program.

To learn more about the grant from DHEC, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.

