Driver causes fiery crash at gas station in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.

According GSP, a driver in a Toyota RAV 4 was traveling westbound on Highway 84 shortly after 5:30 a.m., when the vehicle left the road near McLarry’s Curve, struck a fuel pump at a gas station, and hit a truck with a woman sitting inside while pumping fuel.

Police say the impact of the crash caused the pump to burst into flames, causing both vehicles to sustain fire damage. Employees at the gas station were able to turn off the fuel by hitting the emergency off switch before further damage could be caused.

Officials say the woman in the truck was not injured.

GSP says the driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later given a field sobriety test and failed it possibly facing a DUI charge.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.