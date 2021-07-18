Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Driver causes fiery crash at gas station in Liberty Co.

A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.
A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.((Coastal News Service))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.

According GSP, a driver in a Toyota RAV 4 was traveling westbound on Highway 84 shortly after 5:30 a.m., when the vehicle left the road near McLarry’s Curve, struck a fuel pump at a gas station, and hit a truck with a woman sitting inside while pumping fuel.

Police say the impact of the crash caused the pump to burst into flames, causing both vehicles to sustain fire damage. Employees at the gas station were able to turn off the fuel by hitting the emergency off switch before further damage could be caused.

Officials say the woman in the truck was not injured.

GSP says the driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later given a field sobriety test and failed it possibly facing a DUI charge.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
Savannah Police are looking for Malinda Jackson, a 13-year-old girl missing in Savannah.
Savannah Police searching for missing teen
Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Friday COVID-19 case numbers in Savannah are trending in the...
‘This is the notice’: Mayor Johnson not ruling out new mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise in Chatham Co.

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
Members of the Savannah community participate in the nationwide Good Trouble Vigil marking the...
Savannah holds vigil on one year anniversary of Rep. John Lewis’s death
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets (Part...
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets (Part 2)