Georgia’s Nolan Smith hosts first ‘Pups Day Out’ camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When the name, likeness and image legislation took effect on July 1, it opened the door for college players to host camps and give lessons that both they and the community can benefit from.

Saturday Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith took advantage of the new opportunity, hosting his first Pups Day Out Camp.

The morning session was for kids ages 10 to 13, and the afternoon was high schoolers age 14 to 17, and he didn’t take it.

“This is our community. If I’m not going to coach you hard like how I’d want someone to coach me, then I’m not getting everything that I want. I’m not out here just trying to, you know, do it for fun, I want to actually give something back. Understand how we do the drills, why the drill is named this, and you know, give them a reason why,” Smith said with a smile. “The madness to the science as people say.”

He said he could see himself in these campers, adding that working with athletes here is something he has been looking forward to.

“Really feels amazing. I mean, that was my ultimate goal, you know? Help the kids in Savannah now, and you know, give back to the community. Just don’t go to the league and make it to the league, kind of, you know, give back like someone gave to you,” Smith said. “A lot of coaches instill a lot in us and give us everything we could ever want, you know, why can’t we turn around as players and do the same?”

Smith, a Savannah-native starred at Calvary Day School before transferring to IMG Academy, but said the Hostess City is always home.

“This is my city. This is the same field that I even played on when I was a little boy, and even though it’s pretty and turfed up now, it’s the same field, the same Savannah- City of Savannah logo, so it’s really nothing much to it. I just wanted to do it here,” Smith explained. “This is my city. This is our community. It’s no one else’s community. I know they get mad at kids for leaving, going different places, but you have to do what’s better for yourself at the time in order to give back.”

The camp had to end early due to lightning in the area, but Smith said he wants to hold another next year and make this an annual event, and he hopes to get college scouts to attend in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.