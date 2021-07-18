Sky Cams
Leopold’s Ice Cream celebrates National Ice Cream Day

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crowds of people in Savannah celebrated National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. Leopold’s Ice Cream prepared to get quite a few people coming through their doors to celebrate.

Here’s a short history lesson. Former President Ronald Reagan declared the month of July National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday in July National Ice Cream Day in 1984.

Leopold’s Ice Cream owner Stratton Leopold says they celebrate both in a patriotic way.

“We coordinated that with our pledge program which is for children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance every Monday during July getting a free ice cream cone. We’re really excited about working with that and about National Ice Cream Day,” said Leopold.

“We visited Charleston first and then we came here to profit this ice cream,” said Marta Elena Luna Orosco, visiting Savannah from Bolivia.

“I love the historical aspect and love that it’s been here so long and it’s retained its character and look for so many years. I just think that’s really cool and their ice cream is amazing,” said Natalia Craig, visiting from Charleston.

