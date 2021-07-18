Savannah holds vigil on one year anniversary of Rep. John Lewis’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marks one year since the death of Rep. John Lewis. Across the country, many are remembering the former congressman and Civil Rights icon.

Lewis played an active role in the fight for civil and voting rights for Black Americans. He also helped organize the March on Washington in 1963 and was injured during a march from Selma to Montgomery that came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Lewis was famous for getting into what he called “good trouble.” That’s what Savannahians did tonight in Johnson Square, continuing the former congressman’s unfinished work in the fight for voting rights.

Two of Savannah’s former mayors and the current Mayor Van Johnson credited their ability to hold elected office to him.

“Someone battled. Someone died so that I would have the ability and the opportunity to be able to follow in the great footsteps of these great leaders. To be able to sit where I sit today,” said Mayor Johnson.

Savannahians are calling for action and the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

“I remember the struggle of the 60s and here we are fighting the same fight all over again,” said former Savannah mayor Otis Johnson.

“Somebody who endured being bussed across his head. So we would have the opportunity to assemble where we are today and demand redress from our government. It’s named in honor of a man who fought the good fight and has finished his course,” said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says voter suppression is all too real here in Georgia when you can’t legally give someone food or water while they’re waiting to vote.

“There’s some purging going on and you need to check to see that you’re still on that list,” said Mayor Johnson.

They say tonight was not about Rep. Lewis’s death but about honoring his life, and pushing forward his legacy of “good trouble” until change comes.

Former Savannah mayor Edna Jackson says change starts right here in Savannah. All three mayors are calling on Georgians to vote and pass the legislation Rep. Lewis died fighting for.

