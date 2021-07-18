Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police host Community Fun Day

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department kicked off their Community Fun Day in the Central Precinct on Saturday. Savannah Police say this is their way of making up for lost time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weather held off long enough for vendors, elected officials and residents to come together. Corporal Barry Lewis says this is an opportunity to build trust between police officers and the community.

COVID-19 restrictions kept the event from happening last year. Officers say they’re just happy to get to meet with people again, face-to-face.

“We’ve been waiting for a while because of COVID and everything and everyone getting caught up with all that. But we’ve enjoyed the fact that this was coming. We’ve sat down. We’ve planned it out. We made our calls. We got our contacts and we came together a success. Everybody showed up today. It was great,” said Corporal Lewis.

Corporal Lewis also said there are several more community events coming up to help Savannah Police stay connected with the community. The department looks forward to building more relationships and spending time with Savannahians.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.
One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Emanuel Co. woman sentenced for defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Police defend withholding details in South Carolina killings

Latest News

Savannah Police host Community Fun Day
Savannah Police host Community Fun Day
Christmas came early for residents at the Greenbriar Children’s Center.
Christmas in July held to benefit Greenbriar Children’s Center
Teen dedicating run in honor of fallen heroes
A new park has officially opened in Savannah.
Ribbon cutting held for Mohawk Lake Park