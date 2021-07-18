Savannah Police host Community Fun Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department kicked off their Community Fun Day in the Central Precinct on Saturday. Savannah Police say this is their way of making up for lost time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weather held off long enough for vendors, elected officials and residents to come together. Corporal Barry Lewis says this is an opportunity to build trust between police officers and the community.

COVID-19 restrictions kept the event from happening last year. Officers say they’re just happy to get to meet with people again, face-to-face.

“We’ve been waiting for a while because of COVID and everything and everyone getting caught up with all that. But we’ve enjoyed the fact that this was coming. We’ve sat down. We’ve planned it out. We made our calls. We got our contacts and we came together a success. Everybody showed up today. It was great,” said Corporal Lewis.

Corporal Lewis also said there are several more community events coming up to help Savannah Police stay connected with the community. The department looks forward to building more relationships and spending time with Savannahians.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.