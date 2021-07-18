Sky Cams
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets

(KLTV Staff)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets.

Savannah Police confirm that a call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding an officer-involved shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

Police are expected to be on the scene into the early morning hours. Police ask that you avoid the area.

