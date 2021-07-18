Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters and Bolton Streets.

Savannah Police confirm that a call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding an officer-involved shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

Police are expected to be on the scene into the early morning hours. Police ask that you avoid the area.

