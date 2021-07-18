Showers and storms return Sunday afternoon.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers linger into the early overnight hours with a few lightning strikes, but we will dry out by daybreak.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.2′ 9:23AM I 7.8′ 3:41PM I 0.9′ 10:16PM

Sunday morning starts out muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. We’ll war to the 80s by midmorning with afternoon highs topping out near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop once again after lunchtime. These storms will have the capability to produce heavy rain, lightning and brief gusty wind. Rain chances peak from midafternoon into the early evening. A strong to severe storm will be possible.

We’ll watch a weak front approach as we start off the work week. This will increase our rain chances and flooding potential on Monday and Tuesday. The increased rain chance will help hold afternoon highs down into the upper 80s.The overall severe threat is low for the beginning of the week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible once again Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll go back to seeing isolated afternoon showers and storms to close out the work week with afternoon highs back in the lower 90s.

Tropics: There are no current areas of concern across the Atlantic basin. Saharan dust will continue its trek across the Atlantic from the western coast of Africa. This drier air aloft will assist in hampering tropical development, at least through the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates!

