Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

South Carolina horse study committee may discuss gambling too

Some legislators on a committee studying the economic impact of raising and racing horses in...
Some legislators on a committee studying the economic impact of raising and racing horses in South Carolina say the group should also consider legalizing betting on horse racing. (WFIE file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Some legislators on a committee studying the economic impact of raising and racing horses in South Carolina say the group should also consider legalizing betting on horse racing.

The Equine Industry Support Measures Study Committee is made up of two House members, two senators as well as two people in the horse industry and a representative from the state Agriculture Department.

It is spending the next eight months studying what horses do for the state’s economy.

Any proposal to legalize gambling in South Carolina would require a constitutional amendment passed by two-thirds of the House and Senate and then approved by voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police are looking for Malinda Jackson, a 13-year-old girl missing in Savannah.
Savannah Police searching for missing teen
Overpass demolished overnight; all lanes of I-16 reopen in Treutlen Co.

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a...
DHEC grant to support training program for environmental educators
A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.
Driver causes fiery crash at gas station in Liberty Co.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign