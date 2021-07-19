Sky Cams
Bicycles donated to Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office for back to school block party

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriffs Office and police department are putting on another back to school block party.

The event will include free hot dogs and drinks, music and community engagement. They will also be giving away book bags, school supplies and a select number of bicycles with a helmet.

Monday, Dynacraft is donating 20 bicycles of various sizes for the Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party.

“Giving bicycle out to the community is one way that we can ensure that local kids of all ages, local kids of all backgrounds, actually get to enjoy the products that we make,” said Patricia Gates, Director of Business Operations for Dynacraft and Cross Gates Logistics.

Bike winners will be chosen by a raffle at the event. The event will kick off this Saturday, July 24 at noon in Westlake Community Park.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher says events like these help encourage kids so that they don’t become another statistic.

“I want them to grow up to be somebody in the community. I want them to grow up that takes my place in the community. I don’t want them to be a statistic that comes in and out of the back of my jail. 17 to 20-thousand a year. That’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to make better for these kids,” said Sheriff Wilcher.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

