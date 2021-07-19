Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bulloch Co. superintendent says school year will resemble pre-pandemic structure

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers are gearing up for a new school year in just a few weeks. WTOC is helping you get ready with a look at the districts across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Bulloch County’s superintendent spoke with WTOC on how they’ll balance concerns from the pandemic and priorities for teaching students.

When Bulloch County Schools begin the new year, administrators say things will more closely resemble 2019 than 2020 for the roughly 11,000 students. Superintendent Charles Wilson says they’ll reduce many of the mandatory protocols during the pandemic and bring more of their focus back to instruction.

“It comes back to our belief statement that everyone can learn and grow. It comes back to our mission - providing success for students and enhancing community value,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.

They’re shifting back to in-person attendance for students. But he says the pandemic helped them learn lessons they can still use to serve students who might be away from school long or short term.

“Here’s a Chromebook. You can tap into the classroom. It’s more of an ongoing flow.”

This Fall, the district implements a Multi-Tier System of Support or MTSS. It includes a dozen new academic support coaches. They’ll help teachers identify students with challenges, learning or otherwise, and help teachers reach them.

“It’s about supporting our approaches and equipping people. The instructional coaches will be helping teachers in that effort.”

He says the district will balance health and safety priorities with instruction to move students forward.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.
Driver causes fiery crash at gas station in Liberty Co.
Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Family, elected officials react to officer-involved shooting in Savannah
One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway

Latest News

Screven County Board of Education
Screven Co. schools ready to begin year in the classroom
Bus driver shortage causing some parents new issue ahead of school year
School supply drive being held at YMCA in Statesboro
Coastal Health District offering health screenings at Back to School clinics
Coastal Health District offering health screenings at Back to School clinics