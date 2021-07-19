Bulloch Co. superintendent says school year will resemble pre-pandemic structure

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers are gearing up for a new school year in just a few weeks. WTOC is helping you get ready with a look at the districts across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Bulloch County’s superintendent spoke with WTOC on how they’ll balance concerns from the pandemic and priorities for teaching students.

When Bulloch County Schools begin the new year, administrators say things will more closely resemble 2019 than 2020 for the roughly 11,000 students. Superintendent Charles Wilson says they’ll reduce many of the mandatory protocols during the pandemic and bring more of their focus back to instruction.

“It comes back to our belief statement that everyone can learn and grow. It comes back to our mission - providing success for students and enhancing community value,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.

They’re shifting back to in-person attendance for students. But he says the pandemic helped them learn lessons they can still use to serve students who might be away from school long or short term.

“Here’s a Chromebook. You can tap into the classroom. It’s more of an ongoing flow.”

This Fall, the district implements a Multi-Tier System of Support or MTSS. It includes a dozen new academic support coaches. They’ll help teachers identify students with challenges, learning or otherwise, and help teachers reach them.

“It’s about supporting our approaches and equipping people. The instructional coaches will be helping teachers in that effort.”

He says the district will balance health and safety priorities with instruction to move students forward.

