Chatham Co.’s Gang Task Force meets for third time to discuss combating crime, violence

The Chatham County Legislative Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission met for the third time on Monday.(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Legislative Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission met for the third time on Monday.

The group, made up of representatives from local colleges and universities, nonprofits, law enforcement and others, discussed ways to consolidate strategies and services to combat violence and crime in Savannah.

The Commission is led by State Representative Carl Gilliard, who explained what sets the group apart from other similar initiatives in years past.

“Commitment, commitment, commitment, being relentless, we’re not going away. I feel that our mission now is to move the Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission to be that body to bring everybody together. We’re not going anywhere, it’s part of law, long after this meeting. We’re going to get together and we’re going to be that commission in action. So I feel we’re on our way, but we got some time ahead of us,” said Rep. Gilliard.

The meeting also focused on developing after school and weekend programs for youth.

