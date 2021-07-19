Sky Cams
City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah-commissioned phase 1 archeological study of the proposed homeless shelter property at Augusta Avenue has determined that the land is not the site of the former Weeping Time Slave Auction.

That’s according to Brockington & Associates, the firm hired by the city to conduct the survey.

The memo to city council states, “The report has been submitted to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to allow for the State Archaeologist to review this determination. It is anticipated this process will take 30 days to complete once documentation is received by the state Historic Preservation Division.”

On April 8, city council approved the Salvation Army’s plan to build a homeless shelter off Augusta Avenue. But it came with a catch. The city had to do an archeological survey to definitively prove that the land was not part of the historic Weeping Time auction. City records indicated the sale happened just south of the proposed shelter site.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for updates.

