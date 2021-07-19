Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Claxton using money from American Rescue Plan for infrastructure

City of Claxton
City of Claxton(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia received more than $17 billion in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan this year.

Cities like Claxton just received the funding last week and they’re looking at how to spend it based on what they need most. A

The City of Claxton received more than $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan. The mayor says they plan to use most of this funding for infrastructure.

“We’ve had work done on sewer, but all the lines are to the point where they need some additional work done on them. We have some that needs to be replaced so primarily what we’ll be using the American Rescue Plan for is water and sewer,” said Mayor Terry Branch.

The Mayor says the funds don’t have to be spent until 2024 and the additional money will help get the ball rolling on these critical infrastructure projects.

The Mayor says they also hope to use some of the funds to recoup some revenue the City lost during COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in...
GBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton Street
A motorist caused a fiery crash at a gas station in Flemington early Sunday morning.
Driver causes fiery crash at gas station in Liberty Co.
Savannah community reacts to an officer-involved shooting at Waters Avenue and East Bolton...
Family, elected officials react to officer-involved shooting in Savannah
One Northbound lane on Veterans Parkway was closed Saturday morning after a dump truck struck...
Dump truck strikes overpass on Veterans Parkway

Latest News

City-commissioned archeological study determines proposed shelter is not on the Weeping Time site
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Chatham County
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
The Chatham County Legislative Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission met for the third...
Chatham Co.’s Gang Task Force meets for third time to discuss combating crime, violence