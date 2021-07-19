Claxton using money from American Rescue Plan for infrastructure

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia received more than $17 billion in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan this year.

Cities like Claxton just received the funding last week and they’re looking at how to spend it based on what they need most. A

The City of Claxton received more than $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan. The mayor says they plan to use most of this funding for infrastructure.

“We’ve had work done on sewer, but all the lines are to the point where they need some additional work done on them. We have some that needs to be replaced so primarily what we’ll be using the American Rescue Plan for is water and sewer,” said Mayor Terry Branch.

The Mayor says the funds don’t have to be spent until 2024 and the additional money will help get the ball rolling on these critical infrastructure projects.

The Mayor says they also hope to use some of the funds to recoup some revenue the City lost during COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.