As COVID-19 cases rise, Beaufort’s mayor says there has been no discussion of reinstating mask mandate

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise in the Lowcountry.

The mayor of Beaufort spoke with WTOC about what citizens should do to keep themselves protected.

SC DHEC is reporting that the Beaufort county COVID case seven day moving average hit its highest point since May 11 on Friday. City of Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray says they are back on high alert.

“We were feeling pretty confident there right, that we had a flat line or a decrease in numbers there over the last couple weeks. I think with the variant that’s come out it certainly has raised the radar again,” said Mayor Stephen Murray.

Even with higher concern of spread, Murray is not considering re-instating the city’s mask requirement.

“Since we lifted our mask mandate we’ve had no formal conversations or actually for that matter have had no informal conversations with my council members or my staff at this point.”

He does have a recommendation if you’re worried about that though.

“Folks are concerned about masking or additional restrictions in the future. The only way that I can guarantee we’re not gonna have to do that is if folks go out there and get their vaccines.”

Their priorities are and have been clear.

“Our goal in the city all along has been to take as light of preventative measures as we can to keep our people safe and keep our hospital system from being over capacity, but also trying to keep our economy and keeping our community open and functioning.”

He also added that he doesn’t have COVID concerns related to the water festival currently going on.

