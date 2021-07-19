COVID cases rising in Beaufort County; Hilton Head doing better than most of county

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Like much of the southeast, South Carolina is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting that last week, Beaufort County saw its highest 10-day average of COVID cases since May 3. Hilton Head Island however, is doing a bit better than the rest of the county.

“We’ve seen very few, one per hospital, that really have needed inpatient care and that’s not requiring ICU admissions,” Hilton Head Regional Health Care Infection Preventionist Carlye Gilbert said.

According to Hilton Head Regional, since March 23 its hospitals combined have had no more than four hospitalizations at one time. Gilbert credits vaccinations for that.

“The message that vaccines are good and they’re going to help you prevent serious illness when you do contract COVID 19, that’s really helped our community,” Gilbert said.

She says the increase in cases county-wide does not surprise her though.

“I think it was going to happen, it’s just a matter of being able to control it. And with the mask mandates being reduced and people not having to mask when you go out to the stores and in public areas, I think that’s a big factor as well,” Gilbert said.

